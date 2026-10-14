× Expand Frazier Kentucky History Museum Flyer

The Louisville Review and the Frazier Kentucky History Museum present the 35th Anniversary of the Affrilachian Poets with Frank X Walker, celebrating this historic anniversary of the oldest continually running predominantly African American writing group in the country. The program will consist of: a talk on the history of the Affrilachian Poets by founding member Frank X Walker, a poetry reading by members of the Affrilachian Poets Collective, and a reception with refreshments and a book signing. The first 100 registered guests will receive a complimentary copy of The Louisville Review Number 99, which celebrates 35 years of the Affrilachian Poets and 50 years of The Louisville Review.

CONFIRMED READERS, in addition to Frank:

Kelly Norman Ellis

Lisa Kwong

Zakia Holland

Jude McPherson

Ricardo Nazario-Colon

makalani bandele

Danni Quintos

Gerald L. Coleman

Marta Miranda

Admission is free—but spots are limited, so you must RSVP!

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

35th Anniversary of the Affrilachian Poets with Frank X Walker

Friday, November 6

Frazier Kentucky History Museum

Program: 6–7:30 p.m.

Admission: Free (Must RSVP—spots are limited!)

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org