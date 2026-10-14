35th Anniversary of the Affrilachian Poets with Frank X Walker
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Frazier Kentucky History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Frazier Kentucky History Museum
Flyer
The Louisville Review and the Frazier Kentucky History Museum present the 35th Anniversary of the Affrilachian Poets with Frank X Walker, celebrating this historic anniversary of the oldest continually running predominantly African American writing group in the country. The program will consist of: a talk on the history of the Affrilachian Poets by founding member Frank X Walker, a poetry reading by members of the Affrilachian Poets Collective, and a reception with refreshments and a book signing. The first 100 registered guests will receive a complimentary copy of The Louisville Review Number 99, which celebrates 35 years of the Affrilachian Poets and 50 years of The Louisville Review.
CONFIRMED READERS, in addition to Frank:
Kelly Norman Ellis
Lisa Kwong
Zakia Holland
Jude McPherson
Ricardo Nazario-Colon
makalani bandele
Danni Quintos
Gerald L. Coleman
Marta Miranda
Admission is free—but spots are limited, so you must RSVP!
ABOUT THE PROGRAM
35th Anniversary of the Affrilachian Poets with Frank X Walker
Friday, November 6
Frazier Kentucky History Museum
Program: 6–7:30 p.m.
Admission: Free (Must RSVP—spots are limited!)
For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org