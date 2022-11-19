× Expand Oldham County Parks & Rec 360° Chiropractic Turkey Trotter 5 Miler

Early registration fee is $30/After October 21, fee is $40

A challenging combination of cross-country, woodland trail, and paved trail over a picturesque park-like setting. The distance for runners is 5 Miles/For walkers - 4K (2.48 miles).

Online registration ends Friday, November 18th at 2 p.m. There will be day of registration.

All early registered entrants guaranteed a long sleeve t-shirt, late registrants, after October 21, on a first come/first serve basis. Packet pick up Saturday, November 19, at the John W. Black Community Center in La Grange (at Wendell Moore Park) from 7 - 7:50 a.m. All racers will need to maintain social distancing at the start of the race.

Awards will be given to the top two finishers in each of the following age groups: 10 & under, 11-15, 16-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60 & over. Overall Male & Female top finishers also receive a frozen turkey. All entrants will have a chance at one of several door prizes.

For more information call (502) 225-0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/