38 Special at Iroquois Amphitheater

to

Iroquois Amphitheater 1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40214

38 Special at Iroquois Amphitheater

With sales in excess of 20 million, most associate the band with their arena-rock pop smashes, “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,”“Second Chance,” and more – Timeless hits that remain a staple at radio, immediately recognizable from the first opening chord, and paving the way to their present-day touring regimen.

For more information call (502) 368-5865 or visit iroquoisamphitheater.com

Info

Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville
Iroquois Amphitheater 1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40214
Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
to
Google Calendar - 38 Special at Iroquois Amphitheater - 2021-09-25 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 38 Special at Iroquois Amphitheater - 2021-09-25 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 38 Special at Iroquois Amphitheater - 2021-09-25 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 38 Special at Iroquois Amphitheater - 2021-09-25 20:00:00 ical