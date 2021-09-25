38 Special at Iroquois Amphitheater
Iroquois Amphitheater 1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40214
With sales in excess of 20 million, most associate the band with their arena-rock pop smashes, “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,”“Second Chance,” and more – Timeless hits that remain a staple at radio, immediately recognizable from the first opening chord, and paving the way to their present-day touring regimen.
For more information call (502) 368-5865 or visit iroquoisamphitheater.com