38 Special at the Carson Center
The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
38 Special at the Carson Center
After more than three decades together, 38 SPECIAL continue to bring their signature blast of Southern Rock to over 100 cities a year. And at each and every show, thousands of audience members are amazed by the explosive power of the band's performance.
For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org
Info
The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance