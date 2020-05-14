38 Special at the Carson Center

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

38 Special at the Carson Center

 After more than three decades together, 38 SPECIAL continue to bring their signature blast of Southern Rock to over 100 cities a year. And at each and every show, thousands of audience members are amazed by the explosive power of the band's performance.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or  visit thecarsoncenter.org

Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
