39th Annual Daniel Boone Pioneer Festival

Downtown Winchester Main Street, Winchester, Kentucky 40391

39th Annual Daniel Boone Pioneer Festival

The festival begins with a street dance on Friday evening and continues throughout the weekend with: Arts and Crafts, Talent Contest, 5K Run, and a Walk with Friends. The finale is the Sunday evening concert featuring nationally known country music entertainers. The Daniel Boone Pioneer Festival brings some 30,000 visitors to Winchester-Clark County. So come join us for a wonderful Labor Day Weekend in Winchester, Kentucky!

For more information visit danielboonepioneerfestival.com 

Downtown Winchester Main Street, Winchester, Kentucky 40391
