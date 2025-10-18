3D Fusion Desig Workshop
to
Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Makerspace Western Kentucky
Fusion 3D Design Workshop Info Graphic
💻 Fusion 360 Tutorial – Learn 3D Design from Scratch
Class Description:
Ready to start designing your own parts, tools, or prototypes? Join our Fusion 360 Tutorial and learn the fundamentals of 3D modeling in Autodesk Fusion 360 — a powerful, beginner-friendly CAD program.
In this hands-on session, we’ll walk you through:
✅ Creating and navigating a new design file
✅ Drawing 2D sketches and turning them into 3D models
✅ Using extrude, revolve, fillet, and other key tools
✅ Applying constraints and dimensions for accuracy
✅ Exporting files for 3D printing, CNC, or laser cutting
You’ll work on a simple project (like a keychain or small part) to apply what you’ve learned and leave with the skills to design your own creations at home or in the Makerspace.
Details:
📅 Date & Time: Saturday, Oct 18, 2025. 10am-2pm
📍 Location: Makerspace WKy, 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY
💲 Cost: $25 (free software download included)
👥 Skill Level: Beginner – No CAD experience required
💻 Bring: A laptop (or let us know if you need one provided)
For more information call 270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com