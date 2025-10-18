3D Fusion Desig Workshop

× Expand Makerspace Western Kentucky Fusion 3D Design Workshop Info Graphic

💻 Fusion 360 Tutorial – Learn 3D Design from Scratch

Class Description:

Ready to start designing your own parts, tools, or prototypes? Join our Fusion 360 Tutorial and learn the fundamentals of 3D modeling in Autodesk Fusion 360 — a powerful, beginner-friendly CAD program.

In this hands-on session, we’ll walk you through:

✅ Creating and navigating a new design file

✅ Drawing 2D sketches and turning them into 3D models

✅ Using extrude, revolve, fillet, and other key tools

✅ Applying constraints and dimensions for accuracy

✅ Exporting files for 3D printing, CNC, or laser cutting

You’ll work on a simple project (like a keychain or small part) to apply what you’ve learned and leave with the skills to design your own creations at home or in the Makerspace.

Details:

📅 Date & Time: Saturday, Oct 18, 2025. 10am-2pm

📍 Location: Makerspace WKy, 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY

💲 Cost: $25 (free software download included)

👥 Skill Level: Beginner – No CAD experience required

💻 Bring: A laptop (or let us know if you need one provided)

For more information call ​270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com