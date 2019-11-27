3rd Annual Friendsgiving with Alonzo & Friends at Casey Jones
Casey Jones Distillery 2813 Witty Ln, Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
Peg Hays
Your solution on what to do the night before Thanksgiving. Great music, food and friends. No cover. Family friendly.
3rd Annual Friendsgiving with Alonzo & Friends at Casey Jones
Friends in town and looking for something to do Wednesday night 11/27/19 before the big Thanksgiving meal? Casey Jones Distillery comes to the rescue with 3rd Annual Friendsgiving – the Alonzo Pennington Band. The distillery opens at 10am. Then around 5:30pm Holiday Burger food truck arrives with dinner choices. At 6:30pm Alonzo & Friends give you a yummy serving of live music. Family Friendly and open 10am-6pm for tours & tastings.
For more information call (270) 839-9988 or visit caseyjonesdistillery.com