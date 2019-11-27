× Expand Peg Hays Your solution on what to do the night before Thanksgiving. Great music, food and friends. No cover. Family friendly.

3rd Annual Friendsgiving with Alonzo & Friends at Casey Jones

Friends in town and looking for something to do Wednesday night 11/27/19 before the big Thanksgiving meal? Casey Jones Distillery comes to the rescue with 3rd Annual Friendsgiving – the Alonzo Pennington Band. The distillery opens at 10am. Then around 5:30pm Holiday Burger food truck arrives with dinner choices. At 6:30pm Alonzo & Friends give you a yummy serving of live music. Family Friendly and open 10am-6pm for tours & tastings.

For more information call (270) 839-9988 or visit caseyjonesdistillery.com