Supplies Over Seas Bourbon & Band Aids

3rd Annual Bourbon & Band Aids

Supplies Over Seas will host the 3rd Annual Bourbon & Band Aids on Thursday, June 20 from 6pm-9pm at the Muhammad Ali Center, 144 N. 6th Street. The fundraiser will feature bourbon tastings and food pairings from the region's most popular bourbon brands and restaurants, live entertainment, and a cash bar. Tickets are available now for an early bird rate of $65, or $75 after June 5, at suppliesoverseas.org.

For more information visit http://suppliesoverseas.org