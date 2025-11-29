3rd Annual Goin To Market: Jolly Jingles Market

CityPlace Expo Center 112 South First Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

FREE

Goin To Market: Jolly Jingles Market is a one-stop shop for all your holiday needs. Up to 70+ small businesses, crafters, food truck, holiday music, hot cocoa & coffee, and SANTA!

The Market will offer unique gifts & festive goodies that will bring cheer to every shoppers’ holiday celebration.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Crafts, Markets, Vacation & Holiday
