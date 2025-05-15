3rd Annual Mental Health Awareness Walk
Women's Club of Madisonville
2025 Information
3rd Annual Mental Health Awareness Walk
There is no start at the same time and finish at the same time; there’s no winner or loser. It’s just a casual stroll to escape the busyness of our lives. Each area will have special information to help with mental health issues.
For more information call (270) 836-2442.
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
