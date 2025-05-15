3rd Annual Mental Health Awareness Walk

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

3rd Annual Mental Health Awareness Walk

There is no start at the same time and finish at the same time; there’s no winner or loser. It’s just a casual stroll to escape the busyness of our lives. Each area will have special information to help with mental health issues.

For more information call (270) 836-2442. 

Education & Learning
