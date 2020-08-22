3rd Annual Model Train Show in Morehead

× Expand Morehead Railroad & Historical Museum Committee Front of Railroad Museum

3rd Annual Model Train Show

Show dates and times are Saturday, 22nd from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday, 23rd 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Admission is $5 for both days. Children 10 and under are free. Saturday hot dog lunch is available across the street at the Railroad Museum.

On Facebook: Morehead History and Railroad Museum

For more information call (606) 784-6093.