3rd Annual Model Train Show in Morehead

Morehead Conference Center 111 East First Street, Morehead, Kentucky 40351

Show dates and times are Saturday, 22nd from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday, 23rd 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Admission is $5 for both days. Children 10 and under are free. Saturday hot dog lunch is available across the street at the Railroad Museum.

On Facebook: Morehead History and Railroad Museum

For more information call (606) 784-6093.

Morehead Conference Center 111 East First Street, Morehead, Kentucky 40351 View Map
History, Kids & Family
