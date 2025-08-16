× Expand Courtney Gray Flyer

3rd Annual Ring Road Walk and Run

The Bowling Green General Motors African Ancestry Network (GMAAN) in collaboration with Cultural Awareness Corvette Weekend (CACW) and UAW invites YOU to attend the 3rd Annual Ring Road Walk and Run.

All proceeds go to United Negro College Fund — A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste. Join Us in Our Fight for Better Futures. Minority Scholarships. Minority Education.

Where: GM Bowling Green Assembly Plant-600 Corvette Drive, Bowling Green, KY 42101

When: Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 8:00am

Online registration: 2025 Ring Road WALK/RUN for UNCF 2025 Registration Page

In person registration: Friday, August 15th, 2025, 10am-3pm at the National Corvette Museum

For more information call 2707990109 or visit www.raceentry.com/races/ring-road-walkrun-for-uncf-2025/2025/register