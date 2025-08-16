3rd Annual Ring Road Walk and Run
to
Various Locations in Bowling Green Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Courtney Gray
The Bowling Green General Motors African Ancestry Network (GMAAN) in collaboration with Cultural Awareness Corvette Weekend (CACW) and UAW invites YOU to attend the 3rd Annual Ring Road Walk and Run.
All proceeds go to United Negro College Fund — A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste. Join Us in Our Fight for Better Futures. Minority Scholarships. Minority Education.
Where: GM Bowling Green Assembly Plant-600 Corvette Drive, Bowling Green, KY 42101
When: Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 8:00am
Online registration: 2025 Ring Road WALK/RUN for UNCF 2025 Registration Page
In person registration: Friday, August 15th, 2025, 10am-3pm at the National Corvette Museum
For more information call 2707990109 or visit www.raceentry.com/races/ring-road-walkrun-for-uncf-2025/2025/register