3rd Annual Spring Fling Art Festival

to Google Calendar - 3rd Annual Spring Fling Art Festival - 2018-04-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 3rd Annual Spring Fling Art Festival - 2018-04-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 3rd Annual Spring Fling Art Festival - 2018-04-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - 3rd Annual Spring Fling Art Festival - 2018-04-14 10:00:00

Frame Clinic & Art Alley 100 W. Court St, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

3rd Annual Spring Fling Art Festival

The 3rd Annual Spring Fling Art Festival, presented by Frame Clinic and Art Alley, is being held to showcase local artists, many of whom will be demonstrating the making of their creations, be it wood, stained glass, etc. There will also be cooking demonstrations and tastings all day from Salt Rox on the grill. Salt Rox is based in Woodford County.

A percentage of the proceeds will go to the Anderson County Arts Council. All artists represented are members of the Art Council. This will be a family friendly event.

For more information call 502-353-4238 or on Facebook: frameclinicky

Info
Frame Clinic & Art Alley 100 W. Court St, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs
502-353-4238
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 3rd Annual Spring Fling Art Festival - 2018-04-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 3rd Annual Spring Fling Art Festival - 2018-04-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 3rd Annual Spring Fling Art Festival - 2018-04-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - 3rd Annual Spring Fling Art Festival - 2018-04-14 10:00:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

January 23, 2018

Wednesday

January 24, 2018

Thursday

January 25, 2018

Friday

January 26, 2018

Saturday

January 27, 2018

Sunday

January 28, 2018

Monday

January 29, 2018

Submit Yours