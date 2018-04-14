3rd Annual Spring Fling Art Festival

The 3rd Annual Spring Fling Art Festival, presented by Frame Clinic and Art Alley, is being held to showcase local artists, many of whom will be demonstrating the making of their creations, be it wood, stained glass, etc. There will also be cooking demonstrations and tastings all day from Salt Rox on the grill. Salt Rox is based in Woodford County.

A percentage of the proceeds will go to the Anderson County Arts Council. All artists represented are members of the Art Council. This will be a family friendly event.

For more information call 502-353-4238 or on Facebook: frameclinicky