3rd Annual Tee Off for Thoroughbreds

TEE OFF for Thoroughbreds is a charity golf tournament organized by Race for Aftercare and hosted to benefit the retired racehorses of the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation at Chestnut Hall in Prospect, KY. These thoroughbreds cannot move into a new career or be a riding horse, therefore lifetime care is necessary. Some of these retired racers will live up to 30 years, therefore creating a need for fundraising.

For more information call (502) 532-2544 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/