× Expand Marin Fiske Marked AI SAFE - For Event listings 2026 Witchfest (500 x 500 px) - 1 Witch is shopping

3rd Annual Woodland Triangle Witchfest

For three incredible years, the Woodland Triangle Witchfest has been more than just a seasonal celebration—it is a testament to the heart, soul, and independence of Lexington's local small business community.

Our full bar will be open all day, serving delicious Midnight Margaritas, A selection of cocktails, bubbly, beer, and wine will be available for purchase during your visit. Drinks are typically between $6 and $12 (wine, sparkling wine, seltzers, specialty cocktails, soda bar, and mocktails).

POPPY & POMELO:

🧙‍♀️ Custom Witch Hat Patch Bar: Design your ultimate seasonal statement piece! Choose your hat and customize it with our curated selection of patches and spooky flair.

🔮 Rays Aura Photography: See your energy illuminated. Step in to capture your aura in real-time and discover the vibrant colors glowing around you.

✨ Karat Cake Charm Bar: Curate a piece of jewelry that is uniquely yours. Build a custom, heirloom-quality charm stack designed to tell your story.

WICK + MORTAR STUDIO:

✨ Spell Bar: Make your own lotions, potions and candles. ($18 - $48) Add $12 Spell Bar to any size candle and cast a spell with us! Gather your dried herbs, flowers, and crystals from the spell bar to infuse your creation. Let your craftender know what color you need for your candle, and they'll help you work some wax magic.

🍹 Refreshments: Sip on our legendary Midnight Margaritas.

Bewitching Block Party Activities:

BLACK MARKET: 🧙Step into the magic with our extraordinary guest practitioners and artists! Explore the Black Market to connect with local talent:

Tammy Wampler: Art + Oracle + Jessica Ballard | Astrology + Ritual Crafts + Keary Quintanilla | Tarot + Intuitive Healing

EMPORIUM: 📸 Visit the Emporium for professional Tintype portraits from Cornelison Tintypes @cornelisontintypes

HIGH ON ART & COFFEE 🔮 Get a reading with Tilda Tisserand. @tildathetarot_witch. Shop small and get inspired at our pop up makers' market.

THUNDERKATS! 🎬 Activities: Spooky movies, free candy, spooky juice & a Candy Caldron! 🎨 Paint: Skateboard & pumpkin painting (supplies provided; bring your board or use ours while supplies last). 🏆 Costume Contest: Snap a pic at our backdrop, post, and tag @ThunderKats859. Winner chooses a $50 Cash Prize or $75 ThunderKats Gift Card!

WANDERING WINDS - Flower Truck Wander over and see what's blooming! Wandering Winds brings you a vibrant mobile flower experience filled with seasonal favorites, gorgeous vases, artisanal handmade soaps, and our signature autumn floral pumpkins. Stop by the truck to build your own bouquet and discover something special for your space.

For more information call 8597402325.