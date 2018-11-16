3rd Friday Folk Coffeehouse

to Google Calendar - 3rd Friday Folk Coffeehouse - 2018-11-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 3rd Friday Folk Coffeehouse - 2018-11-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 3rd Friday Folk Coffeehouse - 2018-11-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - 3rd Friday Folk Coffeehouse - 2018-11-16 19:00:00

The Carnegie Community Arts Center 107 North Main Street, Somerset, Kentucky 42501

3rd Friday Folk-Coffeehouse at the Carnegie 

3rd Friday Folk Coffeehouse at the Carnegie carries on the tradition of the American folk music venue by providing a listening space for artists and audiences to enjoy each other's company, music, and mutual encouragement. This month’s featured musicians are Laura Elder and Dwight Smith. *An Official WoodSongs Coffeehouse.

The Carnegie Community Arts Center 107 N. Main St. Downtown Somerset 7:00pm.

For more information call (606) 305-6741 or visit lamay.com/3rdFridayFolk.htm.

Info
The Carnegie Community Arts Center 107 North Main Street, Somerset, Kentucky 42501 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
606-305-6741
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 3rd Friday Folk Coffeehouse - 2018-11-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 3rd Friday Folk Coffeehouse - 2018-11-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 3rd Friday Folk Coffeehouse - 2018-11-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - 3rd Friday Folk Coffeehouse - 2018-11-16 19:00:00

Tags

nov2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

November 9, 2018

Saturday

November 10, 2018

Sunday

November 11, 2018

Monday

November 12, 2018

Tuesday

November 13, 2018

Wednesday

November 14, 2018

Thursday

November 15, 2018

Submit Yours