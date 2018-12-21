3rd Friday Folk-Coffeehouse at the Carnegie

3rd Friday Folk Coffeehouse at the Carnegie carries on the tradition of the American folk music venue by providing a listening space for artists and audiences to enjoy each other's company, music, and mutual encouragement. This month’s featured musicians are Laura Elder and Dwight Smith. *An Official WoodSongs Coffeehouse.

The Carnegie Community Arts Center 107 N. Main St. Downtown Somerset 7:00pm.

For more information call (606) 305-6741 or visit lamay.com/3rdFridayFolk.htm.