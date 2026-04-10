× Expand 502 Hemp 4/20 Weekend Blowout Sale

4/20 Weekend Blowout Sale at 502 Hemp

As if like a bright star suddenly spotted on the horizon, so too has 4/20 become a beacon of hope for our weary times.

Yes, it’s almost Stoner Christmas, as the kids call it.*

To celebrate, We're having a Buy One Get One Free Sale (BOGO)! This offer includes all CBD, THC, and mushroom products (Excludes vapes, crystals and any local non-hemp items, sorry).

You buy one, you get another of the same item free. WHAT A DEAL!

it all starts tomorrow, Friday, April 17th, and runs through to the close of business on Monday, the actual 20th. And that's not just at 502 Hemp, but also 812 Hemp, and online!

*Kids don’t call it that. You must be at least 21 to purchase our products.

Offer excludes vapes, crystals and locally made non-hemp products. Not combinable with other coupons or discounts. While supplies last. No rain checks. Other restrictions may apply.

For more information call 502-654-7100.