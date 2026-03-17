4-H Day for History!

Join the 4-H and America250 at the Kentucky Historical Society in Frankfort! 4-Hers can earn achievement points, network with other 4-H members from across the Commonwealth, and learn about Kentucky's revolutionary heritage across our three sites: Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History (KHC), Old State Capitol (OSC), and Kentucky Military History Museum (KMHM). Students will enjoy competitions, learning labs, special tours, and more

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov