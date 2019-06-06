× Expand BG Area Convention and Visitors Bureau ky state map 400 Mile Yard Sale

400 Mile Sale Across Historic Highway 68

4-Day, 400 Miles of yard sales, antiques, collectibles, & stuff! This is the 15th Anniversary of the shop til you drop event held on Thursday - Sunday, June 6 - June 9, 2019. Visit our unique downtowns, view scenic vistas, learn about Kentucky, eat great food and meet people that will become good friends. People come from all over the country as well as around the world to find the treasures that they search for. They enjoy shopping, eating, and shopping again! Vendors will be set up all along the 400 Mile route that travels from just outside Paducah in Reidland through Cadiz into Bowling Green and onto Edmonton and then into Maysville (across the river from Ohio). This event is constantly changing - what you see on Thursday will be completely different from what you see Friday, Saturday and Sunday as sales set up and run out of "STUFF" and then others set up.

For more information call (270) 782-0800 or visit visitbgky.com/event/400-mile-sale-across-kentuckys-historic-highway-68/4442/