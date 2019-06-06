400 Mile Sale across KY's Historic Hwy 68

× Expand Judy Ross, Graphic Designer - Artwork ky state map 4 days and over 400 Miles of Yard Sales in 60+ communities along Highway 68 in Kentucky.

4 day, 400 Mile Sale across Kentucky's Historic Highway 68 for shopping, food, yard sales, antique shops, collectibles and STUFF! This is the 15th Anniversary of this event where visitors come from all over the United States and around the world. Free to attend. Hundreds of yard sales, downtown stores, and more yard sales will be open during this 4 day event. Try our food vendors and food trucks for a special treat. You never know what you are going to find - a treasure of a priceless quilt or kids clothing to an antique gas pump. There will be specials in the downtown shops and great prices to be had at the yard sales. Come and enjoy Kentucky in a whole new way. This event is celebrated in over 60 communities along Highway 68. Just know that what you will see on Thursday will be totally different on Sunday. Drive Safe and we will see you soon!

For more information call (270) 792-5300 or visit 400mile.com