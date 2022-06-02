× Expand 400 Mile Sale 400 Mile Sale

400 Mile Sale HWY 68

400 Miles of bargains, antiques, collectibles, and yard sales! Check out www.400mile.com for info on lodging, dining, events, and locations during this 4-day event.

Travel KY’s Scenic Byway Historic Highway 68 and treasure hunt the whole way! Sixty communities, hundreds of yard sales, antique shops, food vendors, and fundraisers participate in this annual 4-day event the first weekend in June from Thursday – Sunday.

Antique shops try to open earlier and feature special sales and yard sales pop up hourly. Vendors with food are also found along the route. Who knows what “treasures” you will find. It could be a hand-stitched quilt or make a new friend over the clothing stacks! Trunk space may be needed!

For a full list of participating communities and locations, visit .400mile.com