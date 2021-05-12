40th Annual Buick GS Nationals at Beech Bend

Beech Bend Raceway 798 Beech Bend Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

The Buick GS Grand Nationals will be hitting the historic track at Beech Bend Raceway as the Buick GSCA presents its 40th consecutive annual get together in Bowling Green. Included is racing, a car show, and many other auto enthusiast attractions. Open to the public!

For more information call (270) 781-7634 or visit beechbend.com

