40th Anniversary Gala at OMFA

Owensboro Museum of Fine Art 901 Frederica Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

   A highlight of the exhibition is the June 10, 40th ANNIVERSARY GALA featuring artists and actors who will bring the collection to life with impersonations of the subjects of the paintings and sculpture and “Art by the Stars” created by more than two dozen community leaders under the mentorship of local artists. Their works of art will be auctioned during the gala as a benefit for the art museum. Both the exhibition and gala are being sponsored by Jack Wells Ventures and co-sponsored by O.Z. Tyler Distillery and Greenwell Chisholm Printing Company.

For more information visit omfa.us

