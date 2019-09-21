× Expand Med Center Health Runners pass the Bowling Green water tower during the 10k.

40th Annual Med Center Health 10K Classic

Known by all as "The Race for Everyone". This event captures every age and athletic ability and encourages the true mission of this race: health for all ages. The Med Center Health 10K Classic will start and end on the picturesque campus of Western Kentucky University. There is a 1.5 Mile Fun Walk, 5K Run/Walk, 10K Wheelchair Race and 10K Classic.

For more information visit themedicalcenter10kclassic.com