44th Annual Gov Ruby Laffoon-Gov Steve Beshear Democratic Dinner

Gov. Steve Beshear, Hopkins County’s favorite son, will be the Keynote Speaker for the 44th Annual Gov. Ruby Laffoon-Gov. Steve Beshear Democratic Dinner. The event will be at the Ballard Convention Center, 605 E. Arch St, Madisonville, KY 42431, on Tuesday, April 23. This event has been a Western Kentucky premier political gathering since 1975 and the public is invited to attend.

Meet and Greet the Statewide Democratic Candidates from 5-6:30 p.m. who are running for: Governor/Lt. Governor; Secretary of State; Attorney General; Treasurer; Auditor; Commissioner of Agriculture; and Non-Partisan Candidates for 1st District Justice of the Supreme Court. They will have campaign info and signs to share. The program will start at 6:30 p.m. and the candidates will also be speaking.

The highlight of the evening will be the announcement of the 2019 inductees into the Hopkins County Democratic Hall of Fame and recognition of our Veterans. Casual democratic, candidate or patriotic attire is recommended. The doors open at 5 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Hopkins County Democratic Party.

Contact Pat Vincent for info or tickets at (270) 399-1578 or visit their Facebook page.

