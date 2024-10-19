× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions 44th Annual Old Kentucky Home Bicycle Tour

$25 – $60 per person

Are you a cyclist or just love to ride? Tour Oldham County KY welcomes back the Louisville Bicycle Club for the 44th annual Old Kentucky Home Bicycle Tour through Oldham County on Saturday, October 19th. Participants enjoy a leisurely ride (not a race) through horse country! This year’s ride will begin at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens and will offer a 20, 40, 50 and 62.1 mile scenic ride with four stops, including the World Famous Homemade Cookie stop at Acorn Lane Farm! The route includes beautiful rolling hills and a few challenging ones as you ride through a variety of horse farms. There will be additional rest stops at Circle Bar C Ranch, Hermitage Farm, Chestnut Hall Racehorse Sanctuary, and historic downtown La Grange.

For more information, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/