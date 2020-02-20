45 Plays for 45 Presidents at Campbellsville

The Campbellsville University Theater Department is set to perform “45 Plays for 45 Presidents,” presented by Community Trust Bank and Town Hall Productions. The play will take place beginning on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. in the Russ Mobley Theater of the Alumni Building at 114 University Drive, Campbellsville, Ky.

Performances will be Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2:30 p.m.

“45 Plays for 45 Presidents” is a “hilarious romp through the American presidency” by Karen Weinberg, Chloe Johnston, Genevra Gallo-Bayiates, Sean Benjamin and Andy Bayiates. It is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts Inc.

Tickets are available by visiting www.townhallpro.com/theater-film or calling (270) 789-5266. General admission is $10; seniors, 65 and older, and children, 12 and under, are $7; Campbellsville University employees are $7; and CU students are free with their CU ID.

Online ticket sales end at noon on the day of the presentation; from that point tickets can be reserved at (270) 789-5266 or purchased at the door while supplies last.

