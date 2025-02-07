4H Day for History! at the Kentucky History Center

Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

4H Day for History! at the Kentucky History Center

Join us for the first annual 4-H Day hosted by the Kentucky Historical Society! 4-Hers will have the opportunity to earn achievement points and network with members from across the Commonwealth while touring two of our sites, including our main exhibit, “A Kentucky Journey,” and the Old State Capitol building. Students will also be able to participate in special tours, learning labs, and seminars. Recommended for grades 6-12.

For more information visit history.ky.gov/events/4h-day-for-history

