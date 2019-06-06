4H Horse Judging

See junior and senior 4H members compete in both individual and team halter and performance events. The top overall team and a team made of up the top individuals will be invited to participate at the Southern Regional 4-H Horse Championships for the chance to participate at the Quarter Horse Congress and Eastern Nationals 4-H Horse Round-Up.

For more information call (859) 257-7525 or visit afs.ca.uky.edu/4h-youth/horse/event/ky-4-h-horse-judging-contest