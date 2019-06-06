4H Horse Judging
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
4H Horse Judging
See junior and senior 4H members compete in both individual and team halter and performance events. The top overall team and a team made of up the top individuals will be invited to participate at the Southern Regional 4-H Horse Championships for the chance to participate at the Quarter Horse Congress and Eastern Nationals 4-H Horse Round-Up.
For more information call (859) 257-7525 or visit afs.ca.uky.edu/4h-youth/horse/event/ky-4-h-horse-judging-contest
Info
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
Education & Learning, Sports