× Expand DC Spring Bonsai Weekend - Round for Buttons Bonsai Weekend Flyer

4th Annual Bonsai Weekend at Waterfront Botanical Gardens

May 29 – 31, 2026

Friday 11 am – 5 pm

Saturday 11 am – 5 pm

Sunday, Asia Institute-Crane House Day – 11 am – 4 pm

Guest Artist & Judge Jennifer Price

People’s Choice Award

Workshops & Demonstrations

Vendor Marketplace

Performances by Southern Indiana Taiko Drummers

Activities with the Asia Institute-Crane House and Japan/America Society of Kentucky

Food & Drinks

Ticket Prices

$10 WBG & Bonsai Society Members

$12 in Advance

$15 at the door

FREE ages 16 and under

For more information, please call 502.276.5404 or visit waterfrontgardens.org