4th Annual Bonsai Weekend at Waterfront Botanical Gardens
to
Waterfront Botanical Gardens 1435 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
DC
Spring Bonsai Weekend - Round for Buttons
Bonsai Weekend Flyer
4th Annual Bonsai Weekend at Waterfront Botanical Gardens
May 29 – 31, 2026
Friday 11 am – 5 pm
Saturday 11 am – 5 pm
Sunday, Asia Institute-Crane House Day – 11 am – 4 pm
Guest Artist & Judge Jennifer Price
People’s Choice Award
Workshops & Demonstrations
Vendor Marketplace
Performances by Southern Indiana Taiko Drummers
Activities with the Asia Institute-Crane House and Japan/America Society of Kentucky
Food & Drinks
Ticket Prices
$10 WBG & Bonsai Society Members
$12 in Advance
$15 at the door
FREE ages 16 and under
For more information, please call 502.276.5404 or visit waterfrontgardens.org