4th Fest Firework Celebration with The Charlie Daniels Band

If you'd care to make a dare I'll make a bet with you, now you probably have plans for the 4th of July, but give Charlie his due. I'll bet no matter what your plans are, we have better things in store for you! CHARLIE DANIELS is coming to town, ladies and gentleman. FOR FREE to play before the FREE fireworks on our annual 4th Fest Fireworks Celebration and Concert! So put down your fiddles and mark your calendars because this is an All American celebration you don't want to miss.

We hope to see you at our 4thFest Fireworks Celebration on July 4 at Madisonville's City Park! We'll have food vendors, a beer garden, inflatables and more!

Fireworks will begin at 9:00 PM.

For more information call 270-824-2100 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/events