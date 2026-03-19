4th Fest at Madisonville City Park

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4th Fest R&B Night at Madisonville City Park

Celebrate summer the Madisonville way! Join us for **4th Fest** and **Praise in the Park**—an unforgettable community event filled with live music, family fun, faith, food, and fireworks.

Friday, July 3rd

Gates and vendors open at 3:oo pm and the concert begins at approximately 5:30 pm.

All concerts are FREE, bring a lawn chair. Fireworks will occur immediately following the concert on Saturday, July 4th.

Fans and guests are encouraged to sign up for the email newsletter at MadisonvilleLiving.com for schedules, parking and shuttle information, additional activities, and event updates.

Friday, July 3rd Line-up:

ALL-4-ONE

Grammy Award–winning R&B icons All-4-One became global superstars with the #1 smash “I

Swear,” which spent 11 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and remains one of the most successful

singles of all time. Known for timeless hits including “I Can Love You Like That,” “So Much in Love,”

and “I Turn to You,” the group has sold over 20 million albums worldwide and continues to tour

internationally with its original members.

COLOR ME BADD

Multi-platinum R&B group Color Me Badd dominated the charts with hits including “I Wanna Sex You Up,” “I Adore Mi Amor,” and “All 4 Love.” The group has sold more than 12 million records, earned Grammy nominations and American Music Awards, and continues to deliver high-energy performances celebrating the golden era of ’90s R&B.

THE SUGARHILL GANG

Hip-hop pioneers The Sugarhill Gang changed music history with “Rapper’s Delight,” the first rap hit to reach worldwide mainstream success. The platinum-selling group continues to bring a party atmosphere to stages around the globe with classics like “Apache” and “8th Wonder.”

QUAD CITY DJ’S

Dance-floor legends Quad City DJ’s helped define the Miami bass movement with platinum hits including “C’mon N’ Ride It (The Train)” and the Space Jam theme. Their high-energy performances continue to pack dance floors and bring nostalgic party vibes to audiences nationwide.

For more information call 270-824-2100