4th Annual Car & Bike Show - Campbellsville
Various Locations in Campbellsville Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
Graveyard Relics and Campbellsville City Police
4th Annual Car & Bike Show
4th Annual Car & Bike Show - Campbellsville
Support Toys for Kids at the 4th Annual Car and Bike Show brought to you by Graveyard Relics and the Campbellsville City Police at Miller Park on October 1st, 2022. Bring your favorite car or bike or just come to look. There will be plenty to do with auctions, 50/50 raffles, door prizes, and more. Multiple prizes will be handed out in several categories.
For more information, please call 270.789.7642