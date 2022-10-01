4th Annual Car & Bike Show - Campbellsville

Support Toys for Kids at the 4th Annual Car and Bike Show brought to you by Graveyard Relics and the Campbellsville City Police at Miller Park on October 1st, 2022.  Bring your favorite car or bike or just come to look.  There will be plenty to do with auctions, 50/50 raffles, door prizes, and more. Multiple prizes will be handed out in several categories.

For more information, please call 270.789.7642

