The 4th Annual Christmas Bar Crawl - Louisville

🎅🎄The Christmas Bar Crawl Benefiting Toys For Tots Is Coming! 🎄🎅

Buy Your Ticket, Get Your Toy Donation, Grab Your Santa, Elf, Reindeer, & Crazy Holiday Costumes And Get Ready To Party!

TOY DONATION REQUIRED AT CHECK IN WITH TICKET!

We Are Keeping Ticket Prices Lower For This Event! In Return All We Ask For Is A Toy Donation To Benefit Toys For Tots!

❄️ EVENT DETAILS ❄️

🍹 2 Shots Included With Ticket Purchase

🎅 Custom Badge & Lanyard

🍻 Drink Specials Exclusive To Our Crawlers

🍔 Amazing Food At Local Venues

🎅 No Cover At All Partner Venues With Our Badge

📷 Professional Photographers

🔥 Totally Awesome After Party!

🗺️ Exclusive Access To Our Crawl Map

🎅 CHECK IN TIME 4PM - 6PM 🎅

FLANAGAN'S ALE HOUSE

* GREEN VOUCHER = KENTUCKY COFFEE SHOT W/ WHIPPED CREAM *

🎅CRAWL VENUES & DRINK SPECIALS 4PM - 10PM 🎅

BAXTER’S 942

Specials TBD

BIG BAR

Specials TBD

CHILL BAR HIGHLANDS

Specials TBD

FLANAGAN'S ALE HOUSE

$4 Boozy Grinch Punch (Vodka, Pineapple Juice, Gingerale, & Sprite. Green In Color.) | $5 Naughty Claus Cider (Whiskey and Hot Apple Cider Infused With Cranberries, Apples, & Cinnamon.)

HIGHLANDS TAP ROOM

$3 Miller Lite Pints | $3 Blue Christmas Shots (Raspberry Voda , Blue Curacao, Soda ) | $3.50 Fireball Shots

NIRVANA BAR

Specials TBD

Nowhere Bar Louisville

Specials TBD

O’SHEA’S IRISH PUB

Specials TBD

WICK’S PIZZA PARLOR & PUB

Specials TBD

🎅 AFTER PARTY TIME 10PM - 12AM 🎅

Nowhere Bar Louisville

❄️ FOR MORE EVENT INFO ❄️

Please visit https://www.crawlwith.us

🎟️ FREE TICKETS 🎟️

🚫 DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE 🚫

We Highly Suggest Using Uber or Lyft To And From The Bar Crawl!

*Venues May Have A Limited Capacity. Please Be Respectful Of All Venue/City/State Requests, Rules, and Regulations*

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

For more information call 612-460-0094.