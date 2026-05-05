4th Annual Kentucky Blues Music Festival - June 06, 2026

× Expand 4th Annual Kentucky Blues Music Festival 4th Annual Kentucky Blues Music Festival

Kentucky Blues Music Festival

Get ready for a night of soulful sound at the 4th Annual Kentucky Blues Music Festival!

Join us on June 6, 2026 at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Mount Vernon for an unforgettable evening of live blues under the open sky.

Featuring incredible performances by Tee Dee Young, Nat Myers, and Donovan Howard, this free, family-friendly event brings the heart of the blues to Kentucky.

Bring your lawn chairs

Enjoy food trucks and vendors

Relax and soak in the music

2590 Richmond Street in Mount Vernon, KY

Music starts at 6:00 PM

Come experience the rhythm, the soul, and the spirit of the blues!

Date and Time: Saturday June 06, 2026 at 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Venue details: 2590 Richmond St, 2590 Richmond Street, Mount Vernon, Kentucky, 40456, United States

For more information call 6062561000 or visit go.evvnt.com/3619174-0?pid=11713