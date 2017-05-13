4th Annual Ladies Day in Lawrenceburg

Downtown Lawrenceburg Highway 127, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky

4th Annual Ladies Day in Lawrenceburg

A fun day of shopping and dining in the Downtown Lawrenceburg area. Specials, Discounts, Door Prizes and more. For each $5 of purchases made at participating merchants, Ladies will receive a chance on a "Basket of Lawrenceburg" goodies.

Event will begin at the Senior Center (160 Township Square) and end at the Rising Sons Winery (975 Frankfort Road) where there will be entertainment and the drawings for prizes.

There will also be a Hat Contest.

For more information call 502-930-8242 or follow on Facebook - Ladies Day in Lawrenceburg.

Downtown Lawrenceburg Highway 127, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky

502-930-8242

