Lake Cumberland Blues, BBQ & Arts Festival –

Pulaski Judicial Center, Downtown Somerset, Friday 5:30pm-11pm, Saturday 12pm-11pm. Presented by the Lake Cumberland Blues Society. The fourth Blues Festival will feature music by – Fri. “The Blue Crawdads”, “Otis”, “Almanacs” and “Boscoe France”: Sat. “Blue Aspects”, “LCBS Jam Band”, “The Tarshack Revival”, “Rachel Crowe”, “D Jay Rice” and “Kenny Neal”, . In addition to great Blues music there will be delicious BBQ, arts and crafts and more. Free Admission, bring a lawn chair and enjoy great blues and delicious BBQ.

For more information call 606-561-6996 or on Facebook: Lake Cumberland Blues Society