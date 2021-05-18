×

Presented by RockIT Women, the 4th Annual Women in Technology Conference brings together women at every level in every technology field to connect, educate, and inspire. From the classroom to the boardroom, women converge for one day to help bridge the gender gap and also recognize, honor, and promote women who are making significant contributions to STEAM in our community and beyond. This is the only conference with only women speakers! There is no previous experience in the technology field required. Oh, and men can attend also! To learn more about the conference, speakers, sponsors, and agenda visit www.rockitwomen.com