Women in Technology Conference

Galt House Hotel 140 N 140 N 4th Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Cost: $160 for in-person and $99 for virtual attendees

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-in-technology-4th-annual-conference-live-tickets-103720027394

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/266112638003506

For more information call (502) 939-6820 or visit rockitwomen.com/wit-conference

Info

Business & Career, Education & Learning, Workshops
