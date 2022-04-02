× Expand Oldham County History Center 50 Barns in 50 States

50 Barns in 50 States: A Collection of Paintings by Ann R. Carter

April 2 – July 16

General admission charged.

At the age of 84, Ann decided to set a goal to paint a barn in every state before her 90th birthday. Not only did she accomplish the goal but she accomplished it ahead of schedule. Born in Minnesota, Ann and her husband, Richard, moved to Oldham County in 1975. Her creative talent began in high school and years later she began painting barns. She held her first art exhibit, Oldham County Barns at the Oldham County History Center, in 2007.

For more information call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/