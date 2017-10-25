500 Years of the Protestant Reformation’

to Google Calendar - 500 Years of the Protestant Reformation’ - 2017-10-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 500 Years of the Protestant Reformation’ - 2017-10-25 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 500 Years of the Protestant Reformation’ - 2017-10-25 10:00:00 iCalendar - 500 Years of the Protestant Reformation’ - 2017-10-25 10:00:00

Campbellsville University 1 University Dr, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

500 Years of the Protestant Reformation’

Campbellsville University will celebrate 500 years of the Protestant Reformation.

Dr. Joe Early Jr., associate professor of church history and theology at Campbellsville University, said, “Reformation Day is the day that would eventually give rise to all Protestant denominations and practices we enjoy such as priesthood of all believers, justification by faith, and that clergy could be married.”

 “It's the day that Martin Luther began paving the way for the birth of all Protestant churches,” he said.

For more information email jeearly@campbellsville.edu or call  (270) 789-5163 or visit campbellsville.edu 

Info
Campbellsville University 1 University Dr, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718 View Map
Talks & Readings
to Google Calendar - 500 Years of the Protestant Reformation’ - 2017-10-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 500 Years of the Protestant Reformation’ - 2017-10-25 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 500 Years of the Protestant Reformation’ - 2017-10-25 10:00:00 iCalendar - 500 Years of the Protestant Reformation’ - 2017-10-25 10:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

October 23, 2017

Tuesday

October 24, 2017

Wednesday

October 25, 2017

Thursday

October 26, 2017

Friday

October 27, 2017

Saturday

October 28, 2017

Sunday

October 29, 2017

Submit Yours