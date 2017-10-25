500 Years of the Protestant Reformation’

Campbellsville University will celebrate 500 years of the Protestant Reformation.

Dr. Joe Early Jr., associate professor of church history and theology at Campbellsville University, said, “Reformation Day is the day that would eventually give rise to all Protestant denominations and practices we enjoy such as priesthood of all believers, justification by faith, and that clergy could be married.”

“It's the day that Martin Luther began paving the way for the birth of all Protestant churches,” he said.

For more information email jeearly@campbellsville.edu or call (270) 789-5163 or visit campbellsville.edu