502 Bar and Bistro hosts Duckhorn Vineyards Wine Dinner

he 502 Bar & Bistro, 10401 Meeting St., will offer a special six-course menu expertly paired with Duckhorn Vineyards wines from certified sommelier Michael Taylor of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Thursday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. Inspired by seasonal winter flavors, executive chef Ming Pu’s menu will include Cornish game hen burgoo, rabbit consommé and ginger apple sorbet. During dinner, Taylor will educate guests on the history and unique tasting notes of the Duckhorn Vineyards selections. The Napa Valley vineyard has been crafting distinct Bordeaux wine varietals including Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc for over 40 years. Cost for the evening is $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Limited seating is available. For reservations, call (502) 742-4772.

The 502 Bar & Bistro wine dinner menu includes:

First Course

Charred root vegetables with braised beets, carrot confit, poached radish and tamarind ginger aioli

Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc

Second Course

Kentucky vol-au-vent with Cornish game hen burgoo

Migration Pinot Noir

Third Course

Rabbit consommé with Benton’s bacon lardons, brunoise of squash and rabbit confit

Duckhorn Merlot

Fourth Course

Banana leaf-steamed halibut with tea egg marinade and smoked bacon aioli

Duckhorn Chardonnay

Fifth Course

Study of game with fennel, pink peppercorn gastrique and broccoli stems

Paraduxx Proprietary Red Blend

Intermezzo

Ginger apple sorbet

Sixth Course

Petit gâteau with crémeux, hazelnut sable, caramel sauce, bourbon whipped cream and cherry gelee

Ferrari Carano Eldorado Noir

About The 502 Bar & Bistro:

Located at 10401 Meeting St. in Norton Commons, The 502 Bar & Bistro features a regional, new American menu with global influences from executive chef Ming Pu. The sleek and contemporary restaurant offers the best of modern fusion cuisine, including shareable appetizers and sandwiches, along with seasonal seafood, salads and specialty items. Guests can savor chef Ming’s delectable dishes in the spacious and comfortable dining room, enjoy live music in the scenic outdoor patio, or take advantage of the full bar featuring 12 taps on draft and over 11 flat screen TVs. 502 Bar & Bistro is open Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 11 p.m.; Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information call (502) 742-4772 or visit 502barbistro.com