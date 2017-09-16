502 Bar & Bistro End of Summer Barbecue

Celebrate the end of summer at The 502 Bar & Bistro, 10401 Meeting St. in Norton Commons, with all-you-can-eat barbecue and Patrón cocktails Saturday, Sept. 16. Frozen margaritas and special beverages featuring Patrón will complement the feast prepared by executive chef Ming Pu. This is the first time 502 Bar & Bistro will be roasting a whole pig, offering it with barbecue chicken and savory sides including mac and cheese and country-style green beans. Diners can top their pork and chicken with a variety of house-made barbecue sauces including Asian and Carolina-style. Representatives from Patrón will also be giving away bar swag to guests who purchase the spread and/or special refreshments. The buffet will be open from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Cost is $25 per person, not including tax and gratuity. Patrón beverages are sold separately, along with the restaurant’s regular food and drink menus.

For reservations or more information call (502) 724-4772 or visit the502barbistro.com