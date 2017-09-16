502 Bar and Bistro End of Summer Barbecue

to Google Calendar - 502 Bar and Bistro End of Summer Barbecue - 2017-09-16 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 502 Bar and Bistro End of Summer Barbecue - 2017-09-16 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 502 Bar and Bistro End of Summer Barbecue - 2017-09-16 17:30:00 iCalendar - 502 Bar and Bistro End of Summer Barbecue - 2017-09-16 17:30:00

502 Bar & Bistro 10401 Meeting St., Louisville, Kentucky 40059

502 Bar and Bistro End of Summer Barbecue

Celebrate the end of summer at The 502 Bar & Bistro with all-you-can-eat barbecue and Patrón cocktails. Frozen margaritas and special beverages featuring Patrón will complement the feast prepared by executive chef Ming Pu.

This is the first time 502 Bar & Bistro will be roasting a whole pig, offering it with barbecue chicken and savory sides including mac and cheese and country-style green beans. Representatives from Patrón will also be giving away bar swag to guests who purchase the spread and/or special refreshments. Patrón beverages are sold separately, along with the restaurant’s regular food and drink menus.

Cost is $25 per person, not including tax and gratuity.

For more information call (502) 742-4772 or visit 502barbistro.com

Info
502 Bar & Bistro 10401 Meeting St., Louisville, Kentucky 40059 View Map
Food & Drink
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 502 Bar and Bistro End of Summer Barbecue - 2017-09-16 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 502 Bar and Bistro End of Summer Barbecue - 2017-09-16 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 502 Bar and Bistro End of Summer Barbecue - 2017-09-16 17:30:00 iCalendar - 502 Bar and Bistro End of Summer Barbecue - 2017-09-16 17:30:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

September 12, 2017

Wednesday

September 13, 2017

Thursday

September 14, 2017

Friday

September 15, 2017

Saturday

September 16, 2017

Sunday

September 17, 2017

Monday

September 18, 2017

Submit Yours