502 Bar and Bistro End of Summer Barbecue

Celebrate the end of summer at The 502 Bar & Bistro with all-you-can-eat barbecue and Patrón cocktails. Frozen margaritas and special beverages featuring Patrón will complement the feast prepared by executive chef Ming Pu.

This is the first time 502 Bar & Bistro will be roasting a whole pig, offering it with barbecue chicken and savory sides including mac and cheese and country-style green beans. Representatives from Patrón will also be giving away bar swag to guests who purchase the spread and/or special refreshments. Patrón beverages are sold separately, along with the restaurant’s regular food and drink menus.

Cost is $25 per person, not including tax and gratuity.

For more information call (502) 742-4772 or visit 502barbistro.com