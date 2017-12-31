The 502 Bar & Bistro New Year’s Eve Bash

502 Bar and Bistro 104 Meeting St., Louisville, Kentucky 40059

The 502 Bar & Bistro New Year’s Eve Bash

Eat, drink and dance this New Year’s Eve at The 502 Bar & Bistro, 10401 Meeting St., Sunday, Dec. 31.

Enjoy three dinner seatings at 5, 7 and 9 p.m. with featured specials from executive chef Ming Pu, as well as the regular dinner menu.

Guests can dance 2017 away with beats from DJ Bowers starting at 11 p.m., and toast to 2018 with complimentary champagne at midnight.

The eatery’s full bar featuring 12 taps on draft, craft and classic cocktails and select wines will also be available for purchase to toast the New Year. Entry into the restaurant is free.

For reservations or more information call (502) 742-4772 or visit the502barbistro.com

502 Bar and Bistro 104 Meeting St., Louisville, Kentucky 40059
