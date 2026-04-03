× Expand Oxmoor Farm Instagram 502SDAY Garden Party - 1 502’sDay Garden Party

502'sDay Garden Party at Oxmore Farm

Join us at historic Oxmoor Farm for a charming 502’sDay Garden Party, a refined yet lively gathering designed to celebrate the spirit of the season in true Kentucky fashion.

Stroll through the grounds, enjoy handcrafted cocktails, and experience the estate’s timeless beauty with private access to both the gardens and the storied library. Settle into the Oxmoore Smoke Shoppe cigar lounge, enjoy light bites, and raise a glass as you learn the art of the perfect Mint Julep. For those feeling lucky, expert betting insights from Bernie Hettel will have you ready for Derby season in style.

The Experience Includes:

- Garden & estate access at Oxmoor Farm

- Mint Julep making class

- Cigar lounge experience

- Two drink tickets + cash bar

- Light bites throughout the event

- Live tips & Derby betting insights

This is more than an event — it’s an atmosphere. A moment to slow down, dress up, and savor the best of Louisville in spring.

Tuesday, April 28th

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Tickets are limited. Reserve your place and be part of a day that feels both timeless and unmistakably local.

For more information visit oxmoorbourbon.com/visit/#id=502-sday-garden-party