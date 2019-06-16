50th anniversary of Iconic Dirt Bowl

Mayor Greg Fischer today announced the iconic Dirt Bowl tournament is returning for a historic 50th year with plans to commemorate the tournament’s anniversary with a series of events in addition to the tournament, which will begin the weekend of June 22 with games on the hard courts at Shawnee Park.

The Dirt Bowl began in Algonquin Park but was moved in 1970 to Shawnee Park, where it has been hosted until this day. To celebrate the tournament’s origins, organizers will hold a kickoff celebration at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 16 at Algonquin Park.

It all started in the summer of 1969, when two young recreation leaders, Janis Carter and Ben Watkins, who worked in the city of Louisville’s parks department came up with a plan. They looked around at the turmoil that was occurring in the city and nationwide and believed a basketball tournament could help bring the community together.

Fifty years later, the iconic Dirt Bowl basketball tournament is still bringing basketball fans, family, friends and neighbors together to Shawnee Park in west Louisville each summer. As the tournament’s reputation grew, it attracted a bevy of superstars worthy of filling out an NBA roster of its own. Artis Gilmore. Darryl Griffith. Dan Issel. Wes Unseld. Rajon Rondo. Derek Anderson. Ron King.

The Dirt Bowl games will begin on June 22, with the actual tournament beginning August 3. Championship games will take place the weekend of August 11-12, 2019. A special 50th anniversary awards dinner will take place at the Frazier History Museum on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

Schedule of Events

Monday, June 3, 10 a.m., Mayor’s Gallery: Press conference announcing plans for the 2019 Dirt Bowl and celebration of its golden anniversary.

Sunday, June 9, 2 p.m., Virtue, 103 S. Oak St: Event to accept team signups at Virtue Restaurant in Old Louisville.

Sunday, June 16, 3:30 p.m., Algonquin Park: Kickoff celebration, including announcement of an historical marker (to come), as well as slam dunk and 3-point shooting contests, and a game between last year’s Dirt Bowl winner, Business as Usual, and an opponent TBD.

Saturday/Sunday, June 22-23, Shawnee Park: Tip-off for the 2019 season games.

Tuesday, June 25, 6 p.m., Frazier History Museum: Dirt Bowl history panel.

June/July, Shawnee Park: Games every Saturday and Sunday except the weekend of July 27-28, when West Louisville Appreciation Day is held.

Aug. 3-4, Shawnee Park: Dirt Bowl tournament begins.

Aug. 11-12, Shawnee Park: Championship games and crowning of championship teams.

Sunday, Aug. 25, 6 p.m., Frazier History Museum: 50th anniversary awards dinner.

For more information call (502) 409-2167 or visit Dirt Bowl on Facebook.