50th Annual Forkland Heritage Festival & Revue

× Expand none This image has been resurrected from when it was first used for the 1971 festival.

This festival emphasizes local rural history, locally handmade crafts and delicious food. Some favorite activities include horse and wagon rides and sorghum and soap making. Special events include a car show, a 4K Fox & Hound Run, a pancake breakfast and a Country Supper Theatre.

For more information call (859) 319-2075 or visit forklandcomctr.org