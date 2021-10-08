50th Annual Forkland Heritage Festival & Revue

to

Forkland Community Center 16479 KY 37, Gravel Switch, Kentucky 40328

50th Annual Forkland Heritage Festival & Revue

This festival emphasizes local rural history, locally handmade crafts and delicious food. Some favorite activities include horse and wagon rides and sorghum and soap making. Special events include a car show, a 4K Fox & Hound Run, a pancake breakfast and a Country Supper Theatre.

For more information call (859) 319-2075 or visit forklandcomctr.org

Info

Forkland Community Center 16479 KY 37, Gravel Switch, Kentucky 40328
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, History, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 50th Annual Forkland Heritage Festival & Revue - 2021-10-08 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 50th Annual Forkland Heritage Festival & Revue - 2021-10-08 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 50th Annual Forkland Heritage Festival & Revue - 2021-10-08 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 50th Annual Forkland Heritage Festival & Revue - 2021-10-08 09:00:00 ical