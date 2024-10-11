53rd Annual Forkland Festival

Forkland Festival

Celebrate the 53rd Forkland Festival this October 11-12, 2024. Festival events include the Old Country Supper Theatre, pancake breakfast, Fox and Hound 5k, classic car show, silent auction, museum, antique tractor and equipment show, food trucks, and more! The Forkland Festival focuses on history, community, and local art.

For more information call 8596186433.