55th Annual Appalachian Festival

Appalachian Festival Celebrates 55 Years of Tradition returns to New Richmond, Ohio. Cincinnati's Beloved Mother's Day Weekend Event May 9-10, 2026. Festival hours are Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Celebrating Appalachian heritage, the Appalachian Festival returns to the historic Village of New Richmond on Mother's Day weekend, May 9 and 10, 2026, along Front Street on the scenic Ohio River. A cherished Cincinnati tradition, the festival offers a vibrant, family-friendly celebration of music, crafts, food, and living history.

Immerse yourself in the vibrant celebration of Appalachian culture that promises an unforgettable experience like no other. Picture yourself along the tranquil riverbanks awaits an opportunity to pause, rejuvenate yourself in the captivating mountain tales spun by our talented local storytellers, surrounded by captivating music, enticing aromas, and lively rhythms as you explore artisan shops and indulge in mouthwatering delicacies.

Experience the vibrant rhythms of the town as energetic footsteps fill the air, leading you to witness captivating clogging and lively line dances throughout the weekend. Embrace the opportunity to immerse yourself in the festivities, regardless of prior experience, at the Saturday night Fun Dance. Join us at the Dance stage as we revive this cherished tradition for a night filled with unforgettable moments and infectious enthusiasm. Let the music guide your movements and ignite your spirit as you dance the night away in a celebration of community and joy. Don't miss out on this lively and entertaining experience that promises to leave you with cherished memories and a heart full of happiness.

Festivalgoers will enjoy performances from beloved local musicians including Ma Crow, Vernon McIntyre, Mike Oberst, Rita Beach, Steve Bonafel, and Cecil Jackson-each appearing with their bands and fellow entertainers to bring the rich sounds of Appalachia to life throughout the weekend.

A highlight of the festival is the Living History Area, an authentic Mountain Village showcasing Appalachian life and trades. Visitors can watch skilled demonstrators at work in blacksmithing, tin smithing, mountain distilling, broom making, soap making, spinning, and more. Guests are also invited to experience the Native American Dance Circle, featuring drumming and traditional dances that honor deep cultural roots.

The celebration starts on Sunday morning with a Mountain Church Service in the Living History Area, followed by time to relax, enjoy festival food and beverages, and stroll along the Ohio River in the historic Village of New Richmond.

The Appalachian Festival is fun for the whole family and is the one event you won't want to miss this year. Celebrate Mother's Day weekend with tradition, music, and togetherness.

Want to attend for free? Volunteers are needed!

Volunteers help with parking, setup, teardown, ticket booths, trash collection, and other tasks. Those interested can download a volunteer registration form at www.appalachianfestival.org. Volunteers play a vital role in making this classic, community-giving event possible.

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3462231-0?pid=11713

Date and Time:

Starts: Sat, May 9, 26 (10:00 AM)

Ends: Sun, May 10, 26 ( 6:00 PM)

Venue Details: Front Street, New Richmond, Ohio, 45157, United States

Category: Festivals

Prices:

General Admission: USD 15.00,

Kids 5 - 17: USD 5.00,

Children under 5: USD 0.00

For more information call 5132513378 or visit go.evvnt.com/3462231-0?pid=11713